Rajasthan Cabinet approves AI-ML Policy 2026; push for ethical AI

Jaipur, Dec 30 The Rajasthan Cabinet has approved the Rajasthan Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML) Policy-2026, marking a major step toward positioning the state as an emerging hub for technology-led investment and innovation.

Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa said the policy, announced in the state budget earlier this year, recognises the growing importance of information technology in public service delivery and aims to strengthen e-governance across departments.

The primary objective of the policy is to make public services faster, more transparent, and citizen-centric through the responsible, ethical, and secure use of AI and ML, while enhancing administrative efficiency and promoting innovation-driven economic growth.

Bairwa said the policy places special focus on building transparent, accountable, fair, and privacy-protected AI systems.

Key provisions include reducing bias in AI-based decision-making, ensuring data security and protection of personal information, making AI decision processes explainable and auditable and establishing clear mechanisms for reporting and resolving AI-related cybercrimes.

The policy also provides for the establishment of an Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence in Rajasthan to support research, innovation, and capacity building.

Under the policy, each government department will identify AI-driven use cases in its operations and appoint an AI Nodal Officer for implementation and coordination.

The state will promote the development of advanced digital infrastructure, including AI cloud services, secure data repositories, testing platforms, and high-performance computing facilities. AI education and skill development will be encouraged across schools, ITIs, polytechnics, and colleges.

Dedicated AI training programmes will be launched for youth, teachers, and government employees. Industries, MSMEs, startups, and research institutions undertaking AI-related initiatives will be eligible for top-up incentives aligned with the RIPS, MSME, and Startup Policies.

Public Health Engineering Minister Kanhaiya Lal informed that the Cabinet has also approved the Green Credit Voucher Initiative-2025, aimed at promoting a green and circular economy.

The scheme will provide additional incentives to urban local bodies and investors undertaking projects related to sustainable and environmentally responsible development.

Under this initiative, tradable and redeemable green credits will be issued in the form of vouchers, linking environmental performance with economic benefits.

Enterprises and local bodies will be encouraged to participate in areas such as renewable energy and energy efficiency, waste management and water conservation, air pollution control measures, sustainable buildings and infrastructure and sustainable agriculture and other eco-friendly sectors.

The initiative is expected to accelerate private and public investment in sustainability-focused projects while supporting Rajasthan’s long-term environmental goals.

