Rajasthan Cyber Crime: Fraudsters Hack Phones of Over 150 Women Using Wedding Card Trap, Attempt Data Theft and Money Transfers in Bhilwara

A dangerous new form of cyber fraud has surfaced in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, targeting a local women’s WhatsApp group. Cybercriminals sent a fake wedding invitation link to members of a “Mahila Mandal” group, tricking them into clicking it. Once opened, the link allowed hackers to take complete control of their WhatsApp accounts and mobile phones. The group had over 150 women, and many fell victim to the scam. The fraud began on October 16, when a member received an invitation link from her friend’s number, unaware that her friend’s account had already been hacked.

Hackers Take Control of Phones in Minutes

Upon clicking the link, several members’ WhatsApp accounts were automatically uninstalled, and their phones froze. One woman received a suspicious call at 3 a.m., after which her device became unresponsive. Later, she discovered that hackers had attempted to access her PhonePe app and transfer money from her SBI account. Fortunately, the bank’s security system stopped the theft. Member Reena Jain shared that she saw the invitation while working in her kitchen and assumed it was genuine. Minutes later, a warning appeared in the group advising members not to click on the link — a message that came just in time to prevent more losses.

Also Read: How To Get Traditional Homemade Ghee Flavour with a Quick Pressure Cooker Hack

The Hidden Danger Behind APK Files

Investigations revealed that the fraudulent file was not a regular image or PDF but an “APK” — an app installation file. When downloaded, it gained direct access to the phone’s operating system, giving hackers full control of the device. Another member, Ashok Jain, also received the link but immediately stopped the download and deleted the APK file with his son’s help. He called it a dangerous scam exploiting people’s emotions. The matter has been reported to the Cyber Cell, and experts are urging citizens not to open unknown links or digital invitations to prevent such cyberattacks.