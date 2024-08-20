Rajiv Gandhi Birth Anniversary 2024: 'Papa, Your Teachings Are My Inspiration', Says Rahul Gandhi

On Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi honored his father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, on his birth anniversary. In his tribute, Rahul Gandhi said his commitment to realizing Rajiv Gandhi's vision for India, vowing to carry forward his father's legacy and memories.

"A compassionate personality, an epitome of camaraderie and goodwill... Papa, your teachings are my inspiration, and your dreams for India are my own - I will fulfil them, taking your memories with me," the Congress leader posted on X.

एक करुणामय व्यक्तित्व, सौहार्द और सद्भावना के प्रतीक…



पापा, आपकी सीख मेरी प्रेरणा है, और भारत के लिए आपके सपने मेरे अपने - आपकी यादें साथ ले कर इन्हें पूरा करूंगा। pic.twitter.com/LFg6N43eZW — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 20, 2024

Rahul Gandhi also visited Veer Bhumi, where he paid floral tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary. Additionally, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh acknowledged and celebrated Rajiv Gandhi's significant contributions to India's political and technological advancement.

Rajiv Gandhi assumed leadership of the Congress party in 1984, succeeding his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was assassinated. At the age of 40, he became India's youngest Prime Minister. Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was tragically assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, on May 21, 1991.

