Reviving tourism, rebuilding hope in J&K post Pahalgam terror attack 

New Delhi, Sep 22 Months after terrorists wreaked havoc in Pahalgam, scared away tourists and brought India and Pakistan on the brink of war, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) is witnessing a slow but steady revival of tourism.

Besides the tourists showing renewed interest in Kashmir’s picturesque and sprawling locations, the government’s efforts towards rekindling hope among the local population and determination to restore normalcy in the Valley with modern infrastructure, speaks a lot about its focus and resolve.

While India punished Pakistan for the dastardly act of terror, the Centre and J&K administration went an extra mile to address the problems of families affected, displaced and scarred by cross-border shelling, during the 'Operation Sindoor'.

The J&K administration is building free houses for families affected by Pakistani shelling, thereby prioritising hope and compassion over fear and a humanitarian approach over vengeful means.

Local reports suggest that a landmark agreement was signed post the Pahalgam attack, between High-range Rural Development Society (HRDS India) and Divisional Commissioners of J&K. This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) paves the way for building 1,500 free houses across the Union Territory, specifically for those whose homes were damaged during 'Operation Sindoor', floods, and also by acts of militancy.

The houses will not be mere shelters, they will be smart three-bedroom houses and also equipped with features for comfort, safety, and sustainability. The objective behind this move is to build houses for the displaced and restore the dignity and respect of thousands of families.

Also, the all-weather train connectivity between Srinagar and the main landmass will prove to be a gamechanger in transforming the economy of the region, whose mainstay remains travel and tourism.

The inauguration of the direct rail link to the Valley via Chenab bridge came as a historic milestone that will have a far-reaching impact on the development, trade, and tourism of Kashmir.

Also, the successful organisation of sports events, including a cricket match in Pahalgam is a welcome step to bring communities together and celebrate the true spirit of humanity.

Today, J&K stands at the cusp of a transformative phase, and such a raft of infrastructure initiatives underscores the administration’s commitment to peace and stability in the region.

Following the cowardly April 22 attacks, the authorities had closed down 48 tourist destinations in the Valley. More than a dozen destinations were reopened with enhanced security soon after and more will follow.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has also stated that phased reopening of tourism hotspots in the Valley will lead to confidence-building and increase in tourist numbers.

