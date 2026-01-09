Row erupts as K'taka opposes Pinarayi's proposal to enforce Malayalam in Kannada schools in Kerala

Bengaluru, Jan 9 A row has erupted between Karnataka and Kerala over the Malayalam Language Bill–2025 mooted by the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan government. The move has been slammed by both the ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP in Karnataka.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan expressing his displeasure, stating that the proposed Malayalam Language Bill–2025, mandating Malayalam as the first language even in Kannada-medium schools in Kerala, strikes at the heart of linguistic freedom and the lived reality of Kerala’s border districts, especially Kasaragod.

Reacting to the development, former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai said in Hubballi on Friday that the Karnataka government was running the administration as per the orders of the Kerala government.

“The government must take steps to protect the interests of Kannada children,” he said.

Bommai said the Karnataka government had extended financial assistance when tragedy struck Wayanad in Kerala and that such matters must be taken into consideration. He added that there was already a long-standing dispute over Kasaragod belonging to Karnataka and that the issue was being pursued seriously.

“Kannada-speaking people are in the majority there, which is why Kannada schools exist. If Malayalam is made compulsory, what should Kannada children do? The Chief Minister should take responsibility for protecting the interests of Kannada children in Kerala,” Bommai said.

He further stated that the Karnataka Chief Minister should convey to his Kerala counterpart that Karnataka had released funds during the Wayanad floods and had obliged their requests, and questioned the purpose of such cooperation if the interests of Kannada children were not protected.

Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi said Kasaragod district in Kerala has a majority Kannada-speaking population and that more than 70 per cent of the people speak Kannada. “Our government should strongly protest this move,” he said.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara said language-related controversies between neighbouring states were not new. “In India, language issues have existed for a long time. Border states often face such issues — between Kerala and Karnataka, and also between Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka. There are constitutional provisions to address these matters, and decisions must be taken within that framework,” he said.

Parameshwara added that he would gather more information on the issue and respond later.

Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar said he did not have complete information on the matter and would study it before reacting.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday night, stating that India’s unity rests on respecting every language and every citizen’s right to learn in their mother tongue.

“For children belonging to linguistic minorities, language is not merely a subject; it is identity, dignity, access and opportunity. When the state compels a single ‘first language’ choice, it burdens students learning in their mother tongue, disrupts academic progression and confidence, narrows the freedom to choose a second language, and weakens minority-run institutions and minority-medium education ecosystems.

“In Kasaragod’s border belt, generations have studied in Kannada-medium schools and relied on Kannada in daily life and education. Local representatives have long pointed out that a large majority — figures cited at around 70 per cent in parts of the district — prefer Kannada learning and the Kannada script ecosystem. This is not a threat to Malayalam; it is a testament to India’s plural culture, where languages coexist without fear,” Siddaramaiah stated.

