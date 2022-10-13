Ruling BJP in K'taka under pressure to cancel Muslim reservations

Bengaluru, Oct 13 Ruling BJP in Karnataka is under pressure to cancel Muslim reservations in the state under different categories in education and government services, as per party insiders.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that whatever the government does, will be done constitutionally.

Sources in BJP say that the party is in full swing after declaration of enhancement of reservations for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The party is claiming it to be its achievement.

Now, different community groups are exerting pressure and Hindutva organisations are pressuring Chief Minister Bommai to take a bold decision in this regard.

Panchamasali Lingayat, Kuruba and other communities are claiming reservation under different categories and have launched agitations. BJP MLA Arvind Bellad had openly stated that the reservation given to Muslims and Christ must be withdrawn and given to Hindu Other Backward Groups (OBC).

He maintained that the constitution provides caste-based reservation and does not provide religion based reservations. Now, the debate is on after CM Bommai's statement that his government would take decision as per the constitution.

The party is planning to cancel reservation to Muslims under 2A and 2B categories and provide the same to Panchamasali Lingayat community which is at loggerheads with ruling BJP government. The party leaders think that such a move would reap rich harvest of votes in the upcoming Assembly elections.

It would also polarise Hindu votes say party sources. Muslim community leaders have reacted sharply to the development and have warned the government not to get into the misadventure.

Former minister and Congress MLA U.T. Khader had stated that ruling BJP is doing everything possible to get votes. He has appealed that the reservation to Muslims should not be disturbed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor