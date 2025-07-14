San Rechal Gandhi: Know All About Former Miss Puducherry Model Who Dies by Suicide at 26

A 26-year-old model, San Rechal Gandhi, who allegedly took her own life in Puducherry. She was also the title holder of Miss Dark Queen Tamil Nadu 2019. According to the police, Rechal was battling with anxiety and depression, due to which she overdosed on sleeping pills on July 5 at her residence.

After she was rushed to the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Postgraduate Institute for treatment, she ran away from the hospital during ongoing treatment before she was discharged by doctors. A few days later, her health deteriorated, and she was later admitted to a private hospital in Moolakulam, Pondicherry.

Rechal's health deteriorated further, and she was referred to Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) for advanced treatment, where she died on July 12 during the treatment. A post-mortem will be conducted on July 14, said Orleanpet Police.

Who Was San Rechal Gandhi?

San Rechal won the title of Miss Puducherry in 2021 and Miss Best Attitude in 2019. The dusky beauty also won the Miss Dark Queen Tamil Nadu in 2019, which inspired her to win Miss World. She participated in several beauty and modelling events in London, Germany, and France and won several titles. She also spoke at many public forums about women’s safety and awareness.

Rechal lost her mother at a young age and was raised by her Father, D Gandhi, who is 57 years old. She entered the modelling industry as her father wanted. In the initial state, she stated that she faced several challenges due to her dark complexion, but later emerged as an inspirational model for other girls.

She was also a pageant coach with huge followers on her social media platforms, including 180 K on Instagram. Rechal was always seen encouraging dark-skinned models in the fashion industry. She was known for her anti-colonialism stance and strived to break stereotypes surrounding skin colour in the entertainment industry.

A few months back, she got married at Jhansi Nagar near 100 Feet Road within the town limits. Recently and she was suffering from depression. According to the FPJ report, she was under financial stress, hours before she took extreme steps.

Rechal visited her maternity house during the situation, requesting him for some money. However, the father reportedly denied her any money, citing responsibilities towards his son. She reportedly sold off all her jewellery in the months before she died to support her professional pursuit, but that was not sufficient for her. Local police are probing the exact reason for her suicide, as she recently got married. It is also suspected that marital stress is a reason behind her suicide. However, she left a note stating that no one is responsible for her death.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.