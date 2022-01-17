School closures are inappropriate in Covid pandemic: World Bank

There is no scientific evidence that continuing school increases corona infection. Therefore, the decision to close schools during the outbreak is inappropriate, said Jamie Savendra, director of the World Bank's education department. Closing schools in the pandemic is the last resort. He said Corona had hit the world's education system. Savendra and his colleagues are currently studying the effects of corona on education. "Schools have not been proven to be a safe place in times of crisis," he said. In the last two years, some waves of corona have come and gone. At that time some countries reopened schools. As a result, the infection did not appear to increase.

Jamie Savendra said that if the children have covid, their health condition and death rate are very low. It should be noted that although omicron infection is widespread, it does not pose a significant risk to children. No country has taken such an unscientific stance that we will resume schooling after the children have been vaccinated. The closure of schools in India during the Corona period deprived many of their schooling. He said that many children up to the age of 10 do not even know simple letters. School closures during the Corona period will increase the number of such children in India. This pandemic has hit the education sector as well as students in India.