School Holiday in Puducherry Today: Classes for Standards 1 to 8 Suspended as INDIA Alliance Calls for Bandh Over Power Tariff Hike

Government and private schools in Puducherry declared a holiday today (Wednesday) for classes 1 to 8 after the INDIA alliance called for a bandh in protest of the recent power tariff hike. However, classes for standards 9 to 12 will continue as usual.

The power tariff in Puducherry has been increased annually starting from April 1. In January last year, the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission had invited public feedback on the proposed electricity tariff hike for this year. However, the announcement of the tariff increase was delayed due to the parliamentary election schedule. The new electricity rates came into effect on June 16.

Under the revised rates, household electricity charges have increased by 40 to 75 paise per unit. For instance, households previously charged Rs 2.25 for the first 100 units are now being charged Rs 2.70. For households using between 101 and 200 units, the rate has increased from Rs 3.25 to Rs 4. Similarly, the cost of charging stations for electric vehicles has risen from Rs 5.33 per unit to Rs 5.75.

This hike has drawn strong criticism from opposition parties, leading to protests by political parties and social organisations against the Puducherry government. Today (September 18), the INDIA alliance has called for a complete shutdown, demanding the rollback of the tariff increase.

In support of the bandh, private bus operators, tempo and auto drivers, as well as shop owners, have been urged to participate. Many private schools in Puducherry have also announced closures in response. Additionally, the quarterly exams scheduled for today have been postponed.