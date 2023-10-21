Seabird Naval Base: Fix the injustice done by BJP govt, destitute families appeal to Karnataka CM

Bengaluru, Oct 21 Noting the discrimination in determining compensation given for the land acquisition process for the expansion of the airbase being built by the Seabird Naval Base and the construction of a civil enclave in Karwar, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday promised to take action to resolve this issue under the Land Acquisition Act.

He made the assurance at the meeting with the delegation led by Uttara Kannada District incharge minister Mankala Vaidya and MLA Satish Sail regarding the discrimination in the ongoing land acquisition process for construction of the airbase.

Responding to the appeal made by the destitute families of three villages in the meeting, the Chief Minister said that the injustice committed by the BJP government should be rectified, and also directed the officials to take action to provide compensation in a scientific and standard manner.

He directed the Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister M.B. Patil to hold a meeting with the Chief Secretary and other senior officials concerned to discuss the compensation for land acquisition, providing employment, and site allocation to the people who have lost land.

He said that a request will be made to the Central government to provide employment to the families who have lost their land under the Seabird first phase project.

Patil, Fisheries and Ports Minister Vaidya, Karwar MLA Sail, Chief Minister's Political Secretary Naseer Ahmed, Additional Chief Secretary, Infrastructure Development, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Minister's Secretary Ziaullah, Finance Secretary P.C. Jaffar, Infrastructure Department Joint Secretary Hephsiba Rani Korlapati and other senior officials were present.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor