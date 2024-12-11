Shehla Rashid calls PM Modi a 'fair administrator,' shares her journey from critic to admirer

New Delhi, Dec 11 Shehla Rashid, a former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student and Kashmir-based activist on Wednesday shared why Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership is different from other leaders and what made her an admirer of the PM from a one-time critic. She also called the PM a 'fair administrator.'

Rashid spoke about how the Modi administration stands apart from previous ones, especially regarding schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, and others that have benefitted a wide cross-section of society.

Talking to IANS, Rashid said, "PM Modi is a fair administrator. When he brings out a scheme, it’s for everyone — whether it’s the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, or any other initiative. Everyone gets its benefits, irrespective of their background. Unlike previous schemes, like the Jawahar Rozgar Yojana, today everything is digital. There’s no officer sitting in the office; it's a completely transparent system where people can access these benefits without discrimination or bribery.”

She further highlighted how the digitalisation of government services has reduced bureaucratic interference and opened doors for people across the country, particularly the marginalised sections of society.

“Earlier, there was a clear bias, especially against Muslim women. But today, the system has been made transparent, and anyone who needs help can easily access the government’s benefits without middlemen,” she claimed.

Rashid also pointed out that while PM Modi is focussed on providing development for all, he does not specifically highlight any religious community in his policies.

"PM Modi never says that he is doing something for Muslims or Hindus. He speaks of doing things for the poor, for women, and for the youth. He does not use communal language, and he doesn’t expect votes from any particular community. He wants the Muslim community to become self-sufficient, to stand on its own feet," she claimed.

She alleged that there are a few parties in India who believe that there will be no development in the country if they don't come to power.

“The Sachar Committee report showed that Muslims have lagged behind even more than the SC/ST communities in India. The so-called secular parties have failed to bring them into the mainstream. It’s not about waiting for a government to give us something, it’s about self-empowerment. We need to educate ourselves, train our youth, and prepare them for the future," she said.

Rashid’s message to the Muslim community, and the country at large, was clear: The future lies in education and skill development.

"We have to give our children the right exposure and skills to succeed in this rapidly changing world. The rise of Artificial Intelligence, the global economy — these are areas we need to focus on," she said.

"PM Modi’s message to us is clear: Stop waiting for someone to topple the government or give you handouts. Believe in yourself and take responsibility for your progress."

Rashid further asserted what made her become PM Modi's admirer from being a critic.

"There’s only one reason for this — PM Modi has shown us the dream of a developed India. His focus is on the country’s progress. We are facing external threats, whether it’s from China, Pakistan, or anti-India sentiment in other parts of the world. We cannot afford to be divided by language, region, caste, or religion. We need to unite to build a strong, developed India," she said.

Rashid emphasised that India’s focus should be on fostering unity and putting the country’s development at the forefront, setting aside social divisions that often detract from the larger goal.

"The reality is that we need to work towards a cohesive society. The enemies of India are many, but the only way we can confront these challenges is by focussing on building a strong, developed India. That’s what PM Modi has been advocating for all these years," she concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor