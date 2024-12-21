Shimla Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Building in Krishna Nagar (Watch Video)

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh — A massive fire broke out in a building in Krishna Nagar, Shimla, on Saturday evening. Fire tenders and senior local administration officials quickly arrived at the scene after receiving the alert. Efforts to control the blaze are currently underway.

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at a building in Shimla’s Krishna Nagar. Further details awaited.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/bfoHa8Ptqg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 21, 2024

Read Also | Mohali Building Collapse: Multi-Storey Building Falls in Punjab, Several Feared Trapped (Watch Video)

The fire erupted around 6:00 PM and spread rapidly through the old wooden structure. The building was completely engulfed by flames and eventually collapsed.

The building was unoccupied at the time, preventing any injuries. Several media reports suggest that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit. The house, which had been vacant for a long time, was reportedly owned by a businessman. No casualties have been reported. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.