Shivakumar to land in Delhi at 12:30 pm, to meet Congress top brass

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar's flight will be landing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport at around 12:30 PM. Shivakumar is going to meet Congress brass ahead of the announcement of the name of Karnataka's chief minister. Shivakumar has gone alone to Delhi. He told the media that Congress general secretary has asked him to come alone. The Congress General Secretary has instructed me to come alone. I'm going to Delhi alone. My health is in good condition. Congress party is my temple, Congress party is our big strength, so no need for anyone to be worried," Shivakumar said before departing from the Bengaluru airport.

The suspense regarding the name of the Karnataka Chief Minister has continued as the Congress party has been unable to decide to whom it should offer the top post in the state-Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar. The grand-old party has given the responsibility to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to choose either of them for the CM's post. Kharge, a veteran in Karnataka's politics, might reveal the name of the Karnataka CM today (16 May). For the past three days, the saga over the next Karnataka's chief minister has continued as the two aspirants have played an equally significant role in the victory of the Congress party in the recently held elections in which the party won 135 of the 224 assembly seats, defeating rival BJP brutally. Karnataka Chief Minister post's frontrunner DK Shivakumar has left for Delhi an hour ago from Bengaluru's airport today. Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh said that Congress top brass Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi will take a final call in Delhi today. DK Suresh said, “DK Shivakumar is coming today, after that, AICC president and other leaders will sit together and discuss the issues". Another Karnataka CM's contender Siddaramaiah already met top Congress leaders yesterday night. Siddaramaiah was the CM of Karnataka from 2008-2013.