Somnath Swabhiman Parv: PM Modi Leads Shaurya Yatra, Damroo Moment Goes Viral (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in the Shaurya Yatra on Sunday, marking the second day of his Gujarat visit as part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv. PM Narendra Modi led the Shaurya Yatra, a symbolic procession held as part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi also in attendance. PM Modi was seen playing damroo during the yatra. The Shaurya Yatra embodies bravery, sacrifice, and the unyielding spirit that has safeguarded Somnath through centuries of challenges and adversity. 108 horses brought for the Shaurya Yatra became the centre of attraction. PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Yatra today. The Prime Minister joined the ceremonial procession at 9:45 am.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds 'Shaurya Yatra', a symbolic procession organised as part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv. CM Bhupendra Patel and Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi are also present.



The Shaurya Yatra represents courage, sacrifice and the indomitable spirit that… pic.twitter.com/ilmksrc0Uo — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2026

The Shaurya Yatra is held to honour the countless warriors who sacrificed their lives while defending the historic Somnath Temple. A key highlight of the procession will be the symbolic march of 108 horses, representing courage, valour, bravery, and supreme sacrifice. Following the procession, the Prime Minister will offer darshan and perform pooja at the Somnath Temple around 10:15 am. He will later participate in and address a public function in Somnath at approximately 11 am. Earlier, he took part in Omkar chanting and other religious programmes organised during the event.

Gir Somnath, Gujarat: 108 horses brought for the Shaurya Yatra became the center of attraction. Shortly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Yatra pic.twitter.com/jGEhvMjlXi — IANS (@ians_india) January 11, 2026

Meanwhile, extensive preparations are underway for the event, with artists and performers rehearsing for the symbolic yatra. Sanjay Brahmbhatt of Brahmarshi Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya in Gujarat’s Kheda district said around 350 students from the institution will take part in the Shaurya Yatra, playing traditional instruments such as the conch (shankh) and damru.

"We have come from Nadiad in Kheda district. We are from Brahmarshi Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya, and Dahyabhai Shastri is with us, along with all his students. Around 350 students have come here, and all of us will take part in the Shaurya Yatra. Our children will play the conch (shankh) and damru, and we will lead the procession ahead of the horses," he told ANI.

One tourist told IANS, "There is definitely excitement because Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming. He is the Prime Minister of the country and belongs to Gujarat. You can see how such a large crowd has gathered here today..."

Gir Somnath, Gujarat: One tourist says, "There is definitely excitement because Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming. He is the Prime Minister of the country and belongs to Gujarat. You can see how such a large crowd has gathered here today..." pic.twitter.com/XyhVwBqTPB — IANS (@ians_india) January 11, 2026

An artist who will perform in Shaurya Yatra told IANS, "We are from the Vijayveer Raj Group, from Bhavnagar. As Prime Minister Modi is visiting, this is a very large event. We request the Gujarat government to continue organising such events and to keep supporting our artists."

Gir Somnath, Gujarat: An artist who will perform in Shaurya Yatra says, "We are from the Vijayveer Raj Group, from Bhavnagar. As Prime Minister Modi is visiting, this is a very large event. We request the Gujarat government to continue organizing such events and to keep… pic.twitter.com/VFFKAccI1P — IANS (@ians_india) January 11, 2026

Somnath Swabhiman Parv, observed from January 8 to January 11, 2026, commemorates 1,000 years since Mahmud of Ghazni’s first assault on the Somnath Temple in 1026. That invasion ushered in a prolonged era during which the shrine was repeatedly destroyed and rebuilt across centuries. Yet, Somnath remained deeply rooted in the collective memory of the people. Its repeated destruction and revival form a unique chapter in world history, underscoring that the temple was never just a physical structure but a powerful symbol of faith, identity, and civilisational pride.

On Kartak Sud 1, Diwali day, November 12, 1947, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel visited the temple ruins and pledged to rebuild Somnath, considering its restoration vital to renewing India’s cultural self-confidence. Reconstructed through public participation, the present temple was consecrated on May 11, 1951, in the presence of then-President Rajendra Prasad. In 2026, India marks 75 years of that historic consecration, reaffirming its civilisational dignity. Regarded as the first of the 12 Aadi Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, the Somnath Temple stands on the Arabian Sea coast, crowned by a 150-foot shikhar symbolising enduring faith and national resolve.