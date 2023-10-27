Speed up visa issuance, Punjab MP urges High Commissioner to Canada

Chandigarh, Oct 27 Punjab MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Friday spoke to India's High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, over phone and asked him to speed up visa issuance to Canadians, largely Indian diaspora.

"There is a backlog due to visa suspension which should get cleared soon and visas should be granted in 7-10 days from submission to BLS Visa Application Centers," Sahney, who was pursuing the resumption of visa services, wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

According to him, for visas to Indo-Canadians 70 per cent is through BLS in nine cities and 30 per cent walk-in to Indian High Commission and consulates.

"For emergency cases of death, serious illness, wedding, etc., please apply on Suvidha Portal to the nearest Indian consulate."

At the same time, Sahney said, "It's our foremost duty to raise voice against fringe elements who are trying to spoil the atmosphere. The Indo-Canadians are suffering at their hands. Be Proud of your Indian roots."

He has also requested that the MEA should consider granting of E-visas in case of exigencies. India eased diplomatic tensions with Canada on Wednesday by restoring the visa services in the categories of Entry, Business, Medical and Conference, amid a diplomatic row over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 in British Columbia. Canada has welcomed India's decision to resume some visa services, saying the move was a "good sign" after "an anxious time" for many Canadians.

