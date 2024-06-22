Sudden Death Caught on CCTV in Uttar Pradesh: 15-Year-Old Boy Dies Shortly After Coming Out of Swimming Pool in Meerut

A tragic death caught on CCTV camera in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district. The incident involved a minor boy who died shortly after coming out of the swimming pool. The incident occurred on Friday (June 21) and is now going viral on social sites.

According to the information, a 15-year-old boy reportedly fainted and collapsed, leading to his death after coming out of the swimming pool. The teenager identified as Islam and a resident of Siwalkhas in the Meerut district. People at the spot rush him to the nearest hospital, where doctors declare him dead.

Sudden Death Caught on CCTV in Uttar Pradesh

A viral CCTV video shows that Islam stepped out of the pool, walked a short distance, and then collapsed.

However, the minor’s family did not provide a statement to the police. Meanwhile, the police have initiated an investigation into the matter. According to the reports, Islam played cricket before going to the pool with friends.