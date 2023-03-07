Sudden rain, hailstorm damage crops in Madhya Pradesh; CM orders survey

The sudden change in the weather conditions in Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening hit the farmers hard as their crops were damaged due to the heavy rain and hailstorm.

Seeing the trouble of the farmers, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh has ordered to conduct a survey for the loss of the farmers.

The wheat crops in the district like Bhopal, Sehore, Raisen, Vidisha, etc got grounded due to the strong wind and hailstorms. On the contrary, many other crops were also damaged in other parts of the state which include Mandsaur, Ratlam, Neemuch, Alirajpur and Agar Malwa due to hailstorm.

The farmers were preparing to harvest the wheat crop after Holi. Speaking to ANI, one of the farmers said, "Crops which include, gram, pulses and wheat are damaged due to the strong wind, rain and hail storm on Monday night. The farmers have suffered a loss of around 90 per cent. There are small farmers who have taken loans from the bank and local moneylenders. Now, the crops were damaged, how would they survive?"

"Now, the government should conduct a survey for the same as soon as possible and they should provide financial assistance to the farmers," the farmer added.

On the contrary, Congress MLA Kunal Choudhary told ANI, "The untimely rain and hailstorm has broken the farmers. It is a direct demand that the government should provide Rs 40,000 a hectare compensation to the farmers. Besides, the assembly session is going on and a two-day special session should also be called for a discussion over the issue."

Reacting to the CM Chouhan order for conducting the survey, the Congress MLA said that nothing would happen only with the order of survey. It should be discussed in the special assembly session in which the actual cost of the farmers would be calculated, profit should be added in it and then provide compensation to the farmers.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor