'Supari' killer Chiku Pandey arrested in Bihar's Bodh Gaya

Patna, Jan 19 Notorious 'supari' (contract) killer Chiku Pandey alias Chiku Baba were arrested from a guest house in Bihar's Bodh Gaya on Wednesday, police said.

"We have received a tip-off that Chiku Pandey is staying with two call girls in Mahima guest house located at the tourist destination Bodh Gaya. Accordingly, a raid was conducted by a team headed by DSP Ghuran Mandal. During the raid, Chiku was arrested with two call girls who were especially brought for him from Sonagachi red light area of Kolkata," Superintendent of Police, City, Rakesh Kumar said.

"During investigation, it also appeared that the manager of the guest house used to arrange call girls for customers. We have also detained him and his questioning is currently underway," he said.

Chiku Pandey is wanted in over a dozen cases, with five of them registered only in the district's Mufassil police station. He recently killed a youth named Prince Kumar, a resident of Patwatoli locality of Gaya.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor