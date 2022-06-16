Supreme Court Justice MR Shah suffers heart attack, airlifted to Delhi

Supreme Court judge Justice MR Shah suffered a mild heart attack in Shimla on Thursday. He is being brought to Delhi from Shimla by air ambulance.According to the doctors treating the Supreme Court judge, his condition is stable and under control.Meanwhile, the apex court administration is in direct contact with the Law and Home Ministries in this regard.

Justice Shah will be admitted to a private hospital as soon as he reaches Delhi. The specialist doctors at the facility have been alerted prior to his arrival. Justice Shah is the former Chief Justice of Patna High Court. He is also a former Judge of the Gujarat High Court. He is going to retire on May 15, 2023. He was elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India on November 2, 2018.

