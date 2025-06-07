Surat: 27-Year-Old Man Dies of Heart Attack While Working at Shop; Tragic Incident Caught on CCTV (Watch Video)

A 27-year-old man died of a heart attack while sitting in his textile shop in Surat, days after his engagement. The man, identified as Rishabh Gandhi, collapsed while working and died on the spot. The incident was captured on the shop’s CCTV camera. Rishabh, originally from Chandpole in Jodhpur, had recently gotten engaged and his family had started preparations for his wedding. On Thursday evening, he was sitting in his shop with his brother-in-law and a friend. When he felt thirsty, he tried to open a water bottle. Suddenly, he lost control of his hands and legs and collapsed in his chair.

સુરતમાં રહેતા 27 વર્ષીય ઋષભ ગાંધીની સગાઈ 5 દિવસ પહેલા જ થઈ હતી, ખુરશી પર બેઠા બેઠા હાર્ટ અટેક આવતા તરત મોત નિપજ્યું.



The people around him immediately tried to revive him using CPR but he did not respond. He was then taken to the parking area while still seated in the chair and rushed to a nearby hospital. Doctors there declared him dead on arrival. The cause of death was confirmed as a heart attack.

Rishabh’s sudden death left his family in deep shock. His last rites will be performed in his native village in Rajasthan. He was living in Gujarat with his sister while his parents stayed in their hometown. He had started a textile business in Surat with friends and relatives.

Rising Heart Attack Cases in India

Experts say heart-related issues are rising in India due to conditions like diabetes and hypertension. Other risk factors include smoking, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, and poor lifestyle habits. Early signs of heart blockage include chest pain, difficulty breathing, fatigue, dizziness, fainting, weakness, and chills. A normal heart rate is between 60 to 100 beats per minute. Any irregularity in this rate can harm heart health.