Tamil Nadu Accident: Five, Including Four of Family, Killed After Car Collides With Bike in Madurai; CCTV Video

Two childern among, five killed in an accident on the Virudhunagar-Madurai highway in Sivarakottai near Tirumangalam in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday morning, April 10. Two others critically injured and admitted to hospital.

The accident took place when ill fated victims were travelling in a car, which skidded off the highway after the driver lost hit control and hit the two-wheeler in Sivarakottai.

Also Read | Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole Narrowly Escapes After Truck Hits His Car From Behind in Bhandara (See Pics).

The CCTV video of the accident shared by the news agency PTI, it is seen that the white-coloured car first hit the divider and then crashed into a two-wheeler later it rolls on to the other side of the road on highway.

CCTV Visuals May Disturb Some Viewers:

VIDEO | Five people were reportedly killed when a car collided with a two-wheeler on the Virudhunagar-#Madurai highway in Sivarakottai near Tirumangalam earlier today. The accident was caught on CCTV.



(Disturbing visuals. Viewers discretion is advised.) pic.twitter.com/Vl4rfsPMbc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 10, 2024

The deceased were identified as R. Kanagavel (62), his wife, Krishnakumari (51), their daughter-in-law, Nagajothi (28) and her daughter, Siva Athmika (8). The other deceased is G. Pandi (52), a fruit-vendor from Nilayur.

According to the reports, the incident took place early hours on Wednesday around 6 am. The victims, who belong to Madurai, were traveling from Tirunelveli after taking part in temple festival last night.