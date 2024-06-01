Tejashwi Yadav Spotted Limping During INDIA Bloc Meeting Ahead of Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 (Watch Video)

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was seen limping as he arrived at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for the INDIA alliance meeting on Saturday, June 1.

Video footage widely circulating on social media shows Tejashwi leaning on the shoulders of party leaders accompanying him, which raised concerns among his followers about his health.

Tejashwi Yadav Seen Limping

#WATCH | Delhi: Former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav arrive at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for the meeting of the INDIA alliance pic.twitter.com/smooADaKSc — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2024

Ahead of the alliance's meeting, the RJD leader said, "Today, people are voting to teach a lesson to those who have increased inflation, poverty, and unemployment. We will bring 300 plus (seats). Everyone knows about exit polls, in which everything is shown in a one-sided manner. It won't be effective this time. There will be surprising results in Bihar. There will be so many seats that BJP will not be able to form a government at the Centre."

Several other INDIA bloc leaders arrived in New Delhi to participate in the alliance's meeting regarding the Lok Sabha elections.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, AAP MP Raghav Chadha, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai were among the leaders who arrived in Delhi today.