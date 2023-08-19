"The fundamental change in thinking. PM Modi has brought that change in that thinking": Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

"Bengaluru is a city full of life and energy. Bengaluru is a city full of start-ups. 10 years back in India, there were merely 500 start-ups but today there are more than 110 thousand start-ups the country has. In the last 10 years the innovative spirit of India, the development spirit of India, the spirit of trying something new, and new solutions to old problems have been awakening. That's the spirit in which India is working." As stated by the Union Minister for Railways, Communications, and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in his speech at the award function in Bengaluru G20's 4th Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting and Digital Innovation Alliance Summit day 2 today.

He said, "Every big company in the world has a tech center in Bengaluru. We are designing for the world. Why can't we create for our country? That is the fundamental change in thinking. PM Modi has brought that change in that thinking. He brought that confidence in our own abilities." The Minister said that PM Modi said no to imports. PM motivated engineers of Bengaluru, pf our country to design those trains in India. We created the Vnade Bharat Train. In every sector railway, solar energy, automobile, etc. we are starting to create solutions, and manufacturing in India. "The Minister further said that 10 years back the thought was importing technology. But it has changed now with making technology in our own country. This is our new India, he added. The Minister distributed awards in various categories, viz., best women founder award in different sectors; top audience choice startup awards in various sectors. Award for being the first winner in Agri Tech sector and Fin Tech sectors goes to India ; Award for being the first winner in EdTech sector goes to Republic of Korea; Award for being the first winner in Health Tech sector goes to Brazil; Award for being the first winner in Circular Economy goes to Singapore and Award for being the first winner in secured digital infrastructure sector goes to Egypt.