TN Assembly polls: EPS meets AIADMK district secretaries

Chennai, Dec 31 With the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections fast approaching, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has intensified its political mobilisation.

In a key organisational move, AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) held a crucial meeting with district secretaries, signalling the formal beginning of the party's election preparedness.

The meeting assumed added significance as it came at a time when alliance negotiations are gaining momentum and political activity across the State is accelerating.

Addressing party functionaries, Palaniswami urged them to treat the coming months as decisive and to work with full commitment at the grassroots level to strengthen the party's presence.

He instructed district secretaries to actively reach out to the public, highlight what he described as the "failures and administrative lapses" of the DMK government, and ensure that the grievances of people are effectively communicated.

Stressing organisational discipline, EPS directed party cadres to ensure that not a single vote in favour of the AIADMK is lost in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Palaniswami also emphasised the importance of monitoring the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He instructed party leaders to closely oversee the process and ensure that supporters of the AIADMK are not left out of the voters' list.

In addition, district units were asked to prepare constituency-wise assessments and submit names of potential winning candidates, indicating that the party has begun early groundwork for candidate selection. The developments come amid renewed discussions on alliance dynamics.

The AIADMK's alliance with the BJP, which also includes the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC), has been reaffirmed, even as the final seat-sharing arrangement was yet to be announced.

Adding further momentum to the talks, Union Minister and Tamil Nadu BJP election in-charge Piyush Goyal is scheduled to arrive in Chennai on January 4.

During his visit, he is expected to hold detailed discussions with Edappadi K. Palaniswami on seat-sharing, alliance expansion, and overall electoral strategy for the 2026 polls.

With the election clock ticking, the AIADMK appears to be moving swiftly to consolidate its organisation, strengthen alliances, and position itself as the principal challenger to the ruling DMK-led front in Tamil Nadu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor