TN BJP criticises Udhayanidhi Stalin, compares him to Hitler, Mussolini

Chennai, Oct 11 Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad on Friday launched a scathing attack on Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, accusing him of behaving like "fascist tyrants such as Hitler and Mussolini" and insulting the people of Tamil Nadu by calling political opponents "slaves".

In a strongly worded statement, Prasad said Udhayanidhi Stalin should respond directly to Governor R.N. Ravi's question - "Who is Tamil Nadu fighting against?" - instead of deflecting the issue by blaming what he termed the "fascist BJP".

Calling the Deputy Chief Minister a "monarchic prince" of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's dynastic rule, Prasad alleged that the DMK government treats the people of Tamil Nadu like subjects under an "anarchic regime".

"The Deputy Chief Minister must realise that in a democracy, no one is a slave to anyone. His statements reveal the arrogance of power and the disdain with which the DMK views the people," Prasad said.

According to the BJP spokesperson, public discontent is growing against what he described as the DMK's "anti-people governance model".

He said that people who once supported the party now "regret" their decision and are uniting to bring about a political change.

"The people of Tamil Nadu are rallying to free the state from DMK rule. The massive turnout of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) workers at AIADMK leader Edappadi Palaniswami's meetings shows this trend clearly. It has left the DMK sleepless," Prasad remarked.

He accused Udhayanidhi Stalin of attempting to divert attention from the DMK's "failures" by spreading "fabricated news" about a possible Congress–TVK alliance.

"This political theatre has cast Udhayanidhi as the hero, mouthing absurd lines like 'The hand will never leave us', in a futile effort to reassure himself," Prasad said.

Referring to the Karur stampede tragedy in which 41 people were killed, Prasad alleged that Udhayanidhi Stalin used the disaster for publicity.

"Udhayanidhi rushed from abroad, posed for photos, and disappeared again, leaving the people to suffer. His crocodile tears fool no one," he charged.

Prasad also condemned Udhayanidhi Stalin for calling the BJP a "fascist party", arguing that it was the DMK's history that reflected fascist tendencies.

"The BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has won a historic third term and governs 19 states. The DMK, by contrast, is the true example of fascism," he stated.

Taking a dig at the Deputy Chief Minister's recent remarks against Governor Ravi, Prasad said, "When the Governor asked a legitimate question- 'Who is Tamil Nadu fighting against?' - Udhayanidhi had no answer. Instead, he engaged in political theatrics, declaring that Tamil Nadu is fighting the Governor."

Accusing the DMK of misrule, Prasad said Tamil Nadu is "crumbling under corruption, custodial deaths, political murders, rising electricity and property taxes, drug proliferation, and illicit liquor tragedies".

He added that the people must unite to overthrow the "oppressive DMK regime".

"The DMK's propaganda against the Governor and BJP will backfire like a boomerang. If the remnants of the Dravidian model dare to brand the BJP as fascist again, they will face severe consequences," he warned.

Prasad concluded by urging the DMK government to "govern responsibly and with gratitude until the elections", saying the people of Tamil Nadu have resolved to end the party's rule in the next Assembly polls.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor