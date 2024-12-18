Train Services in Punjab Likely To Be Affected Today As Farmers To Hold ‘Rail Roko’ Protest

Farmers planned to hold a 'rail roko' protest in Punjab on Wednesday, December 18; several trains are likely to be delayed. According to the Farmer Leader Sarwan Singh Pandher there will be 3 hours rail roko protest by farmers in support of various demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP on crops.

Sarwan Singh Pandher said from 12 PM to 3 PM today, trains will be halted in Punjab. "I will be in Devi Dasspura in Amritsar (participating in the protest)… We invite all Punjabis to carry out ‘Rail Roko’ at all rail crossings and rail stations… Many singers like Guru Randhawa are supporting the protest…”

Farmers Protest in Punjab Today

#WATCH | Amritsar | Farmer Leader Sarwan Singh Pandher says, “From 12 noon to 3 pm, we will stop the trains in Punjab today… I will be in Devi Dasspura in Amritsar (participating in the protest)… We invite all Punjabis to carry out ‘Rail Roko’ at all rail crossings and rail… pic.twitter.com/YCYDQgoJiu — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2024

Pandher shed light on farmers' suicide cases in Punjab, saying, “Close to 50 farmer labourers commit suicide every day… Reports say that in 2022, farmers bore a loss of approximately 15 lakh crore due to not getting MSP, and 8.5 lakh crore in 2023.

Also Read | Rail Roko Protest: Farmers to Stage Three-Hour Blockade in Punjab on December 18.

Farmers' leaders warned of huge protests in the near future, "We are getting ready for bigger protests in the future. Today or tomorrow we will announce it… Almost all tracks that cross Punjab will be jammed.”

“The leaders that were chosen by the common people are living in palaces and the people who voted for them are on the road… We have told all Punjabis to peacefully protest any BJP official visiting any part of Punjab. If they are stopping us, they will not be able to enter any place in rural Punjab,” Sarwan Singh Pandher concluded.