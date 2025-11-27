Udhayanidhi Stalin turns 48; leaders hail TN Deputy CM as 'Hero of Hope'

Chennai, Nov 27 Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin received warm wishes from political leaders, party cadres, and supporters as he turned 48 on Thursday.

Political leaders took to social media to greet the DMK youth wing secretary, praising his leadership, commitment and appeal among the state's younger generation.

State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu described Udhayanidhi as a "hero of hope", reflecting the expectations the party places on the young leader.

The DMK youth wing also celebrated the occasion by posting videos and photographs on social media, calling him "a leader who stands as a pillar" of the Dravidian model government led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Several DMK district units organised simple events across Tamil Nadu, though most avoided grand celebrations in keeping with Udhayanidhi's personal request.

Born on November 27, 1977, Udhayanidhi was elevated to the post of Deputy Chief Minister on September 28, 2024.

Ahead of his birthday, he urged cadres not to indulge in lavish festivities and instead prioritise relief activities in the rain-affected districts of south Tamil Nadu.

"While a birthday brings happiness in everyone's life, I am not keen on extravagant celebrations," he had said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Udhayanidhi is the third person to hold the office of Deputy Chief Minister in Tamil Nadu.

His father, M.K. Stalin, served in the same position during the tenure of former Chief Minister and DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi. O. Panneerselvam of the AIADMK was the second to hold the role.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai lauded Udhayanidhi as "the voice of hope for the youth", adding that he reflected both the revolutionary ideals of Kalaignar Karunanidhi and the welfare-driven governance of the current administration.

"May good health and the ability to continue serving the people always accompany you," he said in a post on X.

A film producer and actor before entering full-time politics, Udhayanidhi is the youngest leader to assume the Deputy Chief Minister's charge.

He currently oversees key portfolios including Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Special Programme Implementation, Poverty Alleviation Programme, Rural Indebtedness, and Planning and Development.

