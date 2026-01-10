UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya's Car Collides With Stray Cow in Bareilly (Watch Video)

A convoy of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya collided with a stray cow in Bareilly while he was returning to the airport after an official visit on Thursday, January 8. The UP Dy CM narrowly escaped a possible tragedy that took place near a dhaba.

The stray cow suddenly came onto the road when Maurya's car was travelling at high speed. The alert driver immediately applied the brakes after hitting a cow to prevent a major mishap. However, the car hit the animal, which caused minor damage to the car's bonnet and a dent on the bumper.

The cow also sustained minor injuries and immediately got up and moved away, reported India Today. After the accident, Maurya was shifted to another vehicle in the convoy and proceeded safely to the airport, from where he flew to Lucknow.

Former MLA Boharan Lal Maurya was travelling along with the Maurya in the same car, said no injuries were reported in the incident and all are completely safe.

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya's convoy collided with a cow while returning from Budaun. Imagine the outrage by self-proclaimed Gou Rakshaks (Daksh Choudhary, Prakash Singh, Pinky Choudhary) if the car was of opposition party leaders or driven by a Muslim.pic.twitter.com/T1Uh2DiVqu — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) January 10, 2026

A video of the incident went viral on social media, showing a part of Keshav Prasad Maurya’s convoy travelling at high speed when a white car, reportedly belonging to the Deputy Chief Minister, hit a cow. In the footage, the sound of dogs barking can be heard in the background. The video is said to have been recorded by a bystander, who confirmed that the animal hit was a cow.