UP: Woman judge who sought permission for euthanasia, gets death threat

Banda (Uttar Pradesh), April 2 Three months after she sought the Chief Justice of India's permission to end her life following alleged sexual harassment, a female civil judge in Banda district has now alleged receiving a death threat through a registered letter, the police said.

The Banda Station House Officer (SHO), Anupam Dubey, has said the police will examine CCTV footage from the relevant post office to identify the sender.

Laxmi Niwas Mishra, the Additional Superintendent of Police, Banda, said, "We have registered an FIR against unknown individuals for threatening the judicial officer and the investigation has begun."

Based on her complaint, police registered a case under Sections 467 (forgery of valuable security or a will) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified individuals, the SHO, Banda police station, added.

The judge submitted a written complaint on Sunday alleging that she received the threatening letter on March 28 through registered mail at her residence.

The letter, allegedly sent by a person named R.N. Upadhyay, also carries a mobile number 9415802371 on the envelope.

In her complaint, she also mentioned the names of three individuals who she believes could be behind sending the threatening letter to her.

She also mentioned that an investigation into the alleged sexual harassment complaint made by her had been initiated through the high court's intervention.

This incident follows her previous appeal to the CJI in December last year where she had demanded an investigation into her allegations of sexual harassment by a senior judicial officer.

The letter, which had gone viral on social media around four months ago, allegedly accused a judicial officer of sexual harassment during her posting in Barabanki district.

