Uttar Pradesh: Missing Female Advocate Mohini Tomar’s Body Found Floating in Canal in Kasganj

A body of a female advocate was found floating in a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj. The victim has been identified as Mohini Tomar, who was missing from the gate of the Kotwali Sadar area district court at around 2.30 PM on September 3.

The face of the victim was brutally mutilated to conceal the identity. According to the reports, it is suspected that the body was thrown into the canal after the murder. Senior police officials reached the scene after receiving the information. The police recovered the body from the canal and sent it for a postmortem.

A panel of doctors will conduct the postmortem. The postmortem will be recorded on video. The murder of the female advocate has caused a sensation in the area. A fellow advocate has alleged that she was kidnapped and murdered from the District Court gate.