Uttar Pradesh: Son of Greater Noida Restaurant Owner Found Dead in Bulandshahr Four Days After Kidnapping

A teenager who was kidnapped by car-borne unidentified assailants from Greater Noida was found dead in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, May 5. The son of a restaurant owner was abducted in the Aichhar area of Greater Noida on May 1 afternoon.

According to CCTV camera footage, unknown individuals abducted the 15-year-old boy named Kunal. "During the kidnapping, a woman covered Kunal from one side while two other individuals pushed him into the car from the other side. This incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Beta 2 Police Station," said a senior police official.

The official stated that section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been added to the FIR. "Further, teams have been formed to trace and nab the accused. We are also scanning CCTV cameras to narrow down the culprits," the official added.