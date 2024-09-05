Uttar Pradesh: Wanted Gangster Mangesh Yadav Shot Dead in Encounter With STF in Sultanpur

The wanted gangster and prime accused in the daylight robbery at Bharat Jewelers in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district was gunned down in an encounter with the state Special Task Force (STF) in the early hours of Thursday, September 5.

Mangesh Yadav, who had a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter with a team led by STF Deputy SP Dharmesh Shahi. The encounter occurred in the Misirpur Puraina area of Kotwali Dehat, Sultanpur.

Visuals From Encounter Site

VIDEO | A wanted gangster identified as Mangesh was shot dead in encounter with Uttar Pradesh STF earlier today in Sultanpur district. More details are awaited.



According to reports, Mangesh sustained injuries during the encounter and was taken to CHC Bhadhaiya for treatment. The police recovered a 32-bore pistol, cartridges, and a motorcycle from the scene. Mangesh Yadav, a native of Jaunpur, had several criminal cases already registered against him.

Jewellery Shop Looted in UP

उत्तर प्रदेश : जिला सुल्तानपुर में 5 बदमाशों ने सबसे बड़ी ज्वैलरी शॉप दिनदहाड़े लूटी। हथियार दिखाए और 2 बैग में ज्वैलरी भरकर ले गए। कई करोड़ के ज़ेवर बताये गए। pic.twitter.com/cJgyyzxTle — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 28, 2024

On August 28, a robbery was carried out in broad daylight at Bharat Jewelers in Sultanpur, in which Mangesh Yadav played a key role. Previously, the police had arrested three other criminals involved in the incident after another encounter.