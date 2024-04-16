Veteran Carnatic musician K.G. Jayan passes away

Kochi, April 16 Acclaimed Carnatic musician K.G. Jayan (89), the father of front-line Malayalam actor Manoj K. Jayan, passed away due to age-related ailments, here on Tuesday.

The veteran musician was known for his compositions in the devotional genre and his musical collaborations with his twin brother K.G. Vijayan, which began in the late sixties.

Jayan went into a shell following the sudden demise of Vijayan in the eighties, before returning to the music industry after a break to churn out more and more devotional songs.

His works dedicated to Lord Ayyappa and the composition for the famed Sree Krishna temple at Guruvayoor made him an icon in his field.

He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2019.

Jayan's last rites will be performed here on Wednesday.

