Vijay hits back at critics, asserts TVK‘s strength ahead of 2026 polls

Chennai, Sep 14 Actor-turned-politician and Tamiizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay has dismissed criticism against his party as routine ridicule faced by movements with no ideological backing, while asserting that it is poised for success in the 2026 Assembly elections.

In a strongly worded statement, Vijay recalled that detractors had once claimed he would never step out to meet people.

"Those who said Vijay would never come out, never meet the public, are now lamenting in different ways," he said, as he pointed out that his campaign launch at Tiruchi drew massive crowds and triggered political ripples across the state.

Vijay accused the ruling DMK of betraying the very people who placed them in power, citing recent protests by sanitation workers, anganwadi staff, persons with disabilities, doctors, nurses, farmers and fishermen. He alleged that instead of addressing their concerns, the government resorted to arrests, suppression and neglect.

"Was the DMK government truly supporting sanitation workers, or was it happier arresting and assaulting them? Did they show compassion to anganwadi employees or treat them with disdain? Farmers have been booked under the Goondas Act. Is this social justice?” he asked.

The TVK leader also drew parallels with past ridicule aimed at former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran, who was dismissed as "politically illiterate" but went on to become a revolutionary leader with mass appeal.

"They were like this then, and they are the same today. It is no surprise that they hurl ridicule and hatred at a people’s movement with immense youth and women’s strength," he said.

Vijay stressed that his party would remain rooted in principles of social justice, secularism, and respect for all lives.

"We will march forward guided by the principles of Periyar, Kamaraj, Ambedkar, Velunachiyar, and Anjalai Ammal," he said, adding that public support has already sparked a spontaneous revival of the party across Tamil Nadu.

Expressing confidence in his TVK's victory, Vijay said: "Just as in 1967 and 1977, the people of Tamil Nadu will ensure a resounding win in 2026."

