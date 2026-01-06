Weather Forecast: Maharashtra, Odisha To Experience Cold Wave In Coming Days; Low-Pressure Area Over Bay Of Bengal

Low temperature and heavy snowfall in several northern states bring cool winds to Maharashtra, predicting weather experts a cold wave for the upcoming days. According to Asianet News, heavy snowfall in the Himalayan region has influenced cool winds across North India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

According to the report, the said cool winds are now moving towards southwards bracing Maharashtra for low temperatures. The Vidarbha region is shivering with a drop in temperature by 3 to 4 degrees below the normal temperature.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that dense fog and cold wave conditions may intensify over the next 4 to 5 days, increasing the chill across large parts of the state.

Mumbai Weather Update

Mumbai sees a drop in temperature on Tuesday morning, with dense fog, which has reduced visibility. The temperature during the afternoon is expected to be 30 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius in the evening. On the Sameer app, the Air Quality Index (AQI) today is 124, which falls in the moderate category.

Low-Pressure Over Bay of Bengal

A low-pressure area has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Indian Ocean near the eastern equatorial region. According to weather predictions, the system formed at around 5.30 pm on Monday, January 6 and is expected to become well-marked and intensify further within the next 24 hours.

Impact on Odisha Weather

A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring a cold wave in Odisha as the night temperatures are expected to decrease by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius below the normal temperature in the coming days, making nights more chill. The cool winds have already progressed towards several districts in Odisha.

Kandhamal and Koraput districts have experienced cold conditions, dense fog in many hilly areas in the districts, reducing visibility to 20 meters. Balangir, Koraput, and Kandhamal districts also reported cold wave conditions.

The weather department has warned that dense fog and cool winds are likely to persist during the early hours morning and across several districts of Odisha over the next four days.