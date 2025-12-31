Winter chill continues in Bengal; Darjeeling shivers at 4 degrees Celsius

Kolkata, Dec 31 Cold conditions continued unabated in West Bengal, with Darjeeling recording a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius.

At 11 degrees Celsius, Kolkata recorded the coldest day of the season.

With clear skies, the temperature is likely to remain similar for the next few days, with the possibility of the minimum temperature dropping further.

The weather office has forecast rain and snowfall in Darjeeling between January 1 and 2.

"The northerly winds are gripping districts across the state. The entire state is shivering in the bone-chilling cold. The minimum temperature has dropped everywhere. The weather will remain dry for the next few days, and shivering cold will be felt across the state," said a Meteorological Department official.

Meanwhile, rain is also likely in Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong districts, which will further increase the intensity of the cold weather.

The remaining districts will have dry weather for now. However, a dense fog warning has been issued for all districts of north Bengal.

Visibility may drop to between 199 metres and 50 metres. In the following three days, the temperature may drop by another two to three degrees.

In Dum Dum, on the outskirts of Kolkata, the minimum temperature was 10 degrees Celsius. Besides this, the temperature dropped to 11.4 degrees Celsius in Salt Lake and 11.2 degrees Celsius in Haldia.

Meanwhile, Sriniketan in Birbhum district recorded 6.5 degrees Celsius, the second-most-cold place in West Bengal on Wednesday.

Besides, the minimum temperature dropped to 7 degrees Celsius in Kalyani, 7.2 degrees Celsius in Suri and 7.8 degrees Celsius in Asansol.

Among other districts, the temperature dropped to 9.5 degrees Celsius in Uluberia, 8 degrees Celsius in Bankura, 9 degrees Celsius in Berhampore, 9 degrees Celsius in Canning, 9.5 degrees Celsius in Mogra, 9.4 degrees Celsius in Kalaikunda, 8 degrees Celsius in Burdwan, 9.2 degrees Celsius in Panagarh, 8.6 degrees Celsius in Barrackpore, 9.1 degrees Celsius in Jhargram, 10 degrees Celsius in Digha, 10.1 degrees Celsius in Diamond Harbour, 10.5 degrees Celsius in Contai, 10 degrees Celsius in Purulia and 10 degrees Celsius in Basirhat.

Several districts of South Bengal are also under a dense fog warning. Visibility may drop to 50 metres in South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, Birbhum and Murshidabad districts.

