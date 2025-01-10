Noida YouTuber Johnny Kumar Steals Rs 10 Lakh to Fund Bollywood Acting Aspirations

The Noida Commissionerate Police in Uttar Pradesh arrested a YouTuber within 24 hours for stealing Rs 10 lakh from Hitachi Cash Management Private Limited. The accused, Johnny Kumar, a former employee of the company, turned to crime to fund his aspirations of making a name in Bollywood and creating content for his YouTube channel. Police have recovered the stolen amount along with an empty cash tray.

Johnny Kumar had a love marriage, which led to his family disowning him. He moved to a rented house in Khora Colony in Nodia with his wife. Post-marriage, his financial burden increased, and he was under pressure to repay money owed to his family. A passionate content creator, Johnny uploaded songs on his YouTube channel, JD Dakshavanshi, which garnered some popularity. Believing he needed significant funds to build a career in Bollywood, he devised a plan to steal Rs 10 lakh from his former employer.

ये है यूट्यूबर जॉनी कुमार। लव मैरिज की तो फैमिली ने घर से निकाल दिया। किराए के घर में रहना शुरू किया तो खर्चे बढ़ गए। बॉलीवुड में जाने का सपना था। पैसे थे नहीं। जॉनी ने ATM में पैसे डालने वाली कंपनी में घुसकर किसी तरह 10 लाख रुपए चुरा लिए। आज जेल गया है।

📍 नोएडा, उप्र pic.twitter.com/ZAxh1cNg8W — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 9, 2025

On Wednesday, Johnny entered the Hitachi company's cash van wearing a mask. As the cash bags were being removed from the locker, he stole a bag containing Rs 10 lakh and hid it in his room. Acting on a tip-off, Thana Phase-1 police apprehended him under the Sector-14A flyover. The stolen cash and an empty cash tray were recovered during the operation.

24-year-old YouTuber who hails from Bulandshahr and resides in Khora Colony, Ghaziabad. He had briefly worked for Hitachi from August to September, which gave him insights into the company’s operations. A case has been registered against him under sections 305A/317(2) BNS at Police Station Phase-1. Police stated that Johnny committed the theft due to mounting financial pressures and his ambition to enter Bollywood. The investigation into the case is ongoing.