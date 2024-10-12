CIDCO Lottery 2024: Online Registration of Mega Housing Scheme of 26,502 Tenements in Navi Mumbai To Begin at 11 AM Today

The City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO) has officially announced a mass housing scheme that will provide 26,502 tenements to residents of Navi Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde unveiled this initiative to address the growing demand for affordable housing in the state.

Starting today, October 12 (Saturday), at 11 AM, online registration for the CIDCO housing scheme is open. Interested applicants can register through the official CIDCO website, which will allow to secure their preferred home.

Also Read | Maharashtra Poised for Economic Boom with Navi Mumbai Airport and NAINA City Development, Says CM Eknath Shinde.

The mass housing scheme is designed to offer affordable living options for various income groups, particularly targeting the economically weaker sections (EWS) and lower-income groups (LIG). The flats will be available at prices significantly lower than market rates.

मा. मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे यांच्या शुभहस्ते सिडकोचा २६,५०२ सदनिकांची महागृहनिर्माण योजना जाहीर!



CIDCO’s Mass Housing scheme of 26,502 tenements is announced by Hon’ble Chief Minister, Shri. Eknath Shinde.#Cidcoupdates#Cidcomasshousingschemepic.twitter.com/XrXGmwTzSc — CIDCO Ltd (@CIDCO_Ltd) October 11, 2024

To apply for the CIDCO Mass Housing Scheme 2024, applicants must meet eligibility criteria.

Age Requirement: Applicants must be at least 18 years old at the time of application. A domicile certificate is required, proving that the applicant has been a resident of Maharashtra for at least 15 years. This ensures inclusivity across the state, not just in Navi Mumbai or specific project locations.

For Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats, the applicant's monthly income should not exceed R 25,000. For Low-Income Group (LIG) flats, the monthly income must be between Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000. The applicant or any family member should not own a house under any government housing scheme in Maharashtra.

Documentation:

Aadhar Card or PAN Card for identity verification.

Income proof (salary slips or income tax returns).

Domicile certificate.

Bank details for processing payments.