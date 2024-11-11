Maharashtra Election 2024: Over Rs 2.5 Crore Seized from Row House in Navi Mumbai Amid Model Code of Conduct (Watch Video)

Mumbai, Maharashtra (November 11, 2024): Over Rs 2.5 crore was seized from a row house in Nerul Sector 16, Navi Mumbai, during an operation conducted by an Election Commission team, IANS reported. The raid took place as part of ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with the Model Code of Conduct.

According to reports, The Election Commission has initiated further action, and an investigation is underway to trace the source and ownership of the seized money.

The Model Code of Conduct has been enforced in Maharashtra since October 15, in preparation for the state elections, scheduled for November 20. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will take place on November 20 and results expected on November 23.