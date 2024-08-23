Masked Intruders Cause Panic in Navi Mumbai Society

Fear gripped Navi Mumbai residents after two masked men attempted to enter a society campus in Seawoods at midnight on Thursday. However, an alert watchman thwarted their attempt.

CCTV footage captured the two men fleeing the building premises by jumping over the boundary wall.

At approximately 12:53 a.m., two individuals wearing black masks entered Shivdarshan Society, intending to commit theft in the neighboring Jai Gajanan Society at sector 48 in Seawoods under NRI Police station. Thanks to the vigilance and shouting of the Gajanan Society watchman, one of the suspects jumped over the compound wall of Gurukrupa and escaped toward Navgharkul Society.

Residents claim that the absence of night patrols by the Navi Mumbai police has emboldened the so-called 'Koyta Gang' to roam the streets without fear, creating a climate of anxiety in the area.

In response, Navi Mumbai police have assured the public that action will be taken. They have begun an investigation based on the CCTV footage.