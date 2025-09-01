Navi Mumbai Traffic Update: Huge Jam Reported at Vashi Toll Plaza Towards Mumbai (Watch Videos)

Massive vehicle pileups were seen at the Vashi toll plaza in Navi Mumbai on Monday morning, September 1. Traffic jams were reported on the Mumbai-bound lane at the Vashi bridge amid ongoing Maratha protests at Azad Maidan. It said that more protesters are joining Manoj Jarange Patil-led Maratha Morcha agitation, demanding a 10% quota for the Maratha community.

Commenters shared videos showing several vehicles, mostly four-wheelers, stranded in the que at the Vashi toll naka in Navi Mumbai during peak hours on the first day of the week and month. Frustrated travellers and officegoers shared clips blaming the traffic department and police.

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: Traffic seen at Vashi Toll Booth, causing delays for commuters pic.twitter.com/01nbx80Zob — IANS (@ians_india) September 1, 2025

Some commuters have alleged that the Mumbai Police has barricaded the Vashi bridge leading towards south Mumbai to bar Maratha agitators from entering the city.

Vashi bridge blocked by authority....45 mins traffic jam just because authority is doing something without clarity#vashi#trafficpolice#mumbaitrafficpic.twitter.com/Giq693zHkN — Nemegordan (@Nemegordan3) August 31, 2025

"There is extremely bad traffic at #vashibridge where cops have blocked the road by parking two trucks at the exit of bridge. This is to stop #MarathaReservationProtest supporters who have taken a shelter at #cidcobhavan vashi. There is no value of time in India," a traveller wrote on X.

One of the travellers shared a clip from the spot alleging that the bridge was blocked by the authority for over 45 minutes using trucks. "Vashi bridge blocked by authority... 45 mins traffic jam just because authority is doing something without clarity."

@Dev_Fadnavis saheb traffic and roads condition is horrible in Mumbai. And now bcos of Maratha agitation on Vashi bridge frm 1 hr. Road blocks by police r unnecessary and causing inconvenience. Pls show some consideration to ur voters and tax payers. Remove road blocks — Mangesh Ramesh Pawar (@mangesh7375) August 31, 2025

Another X user wrote tagging Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis,

saheb traffic and roads condition is horrible in Mumbai. And now bcos of Maratha agitation on Vashi bridge frm 1 hr. Road blocks by police r unnecessary and causing inconvenience. Pls show some consideration to ur voters and tax payers. Remove road blocks."

45 mins and still on the #Vashi bridge. #NaviMumbai#traffic helpline says its nakabandi by #Mumbai police. Mumbai police says its Maratha Morcha.

Dude can i pass the buck on taxes like this? @PMOIndia@CMOMaharashtrapic.twitter.com/HsuhftDKNA — Pooja Trehan (@PoojaBD) September 1, 2025

Another X user shared a photo from Vashi bridge, saying stuck for 45 minutes in traffic due to a road block by the police. "45 mins and still on the #Vashi bridge. #NaviMumbai #traffic helpline says its nakabandi by #Mumbai police. Mumbai police says its Maratha Morcha. Dude can i pass the buck on taxes like this?"

Meanwhile, the Maratha quota march entered its fourth day on Monday. Activist Manoj Jarange Patil has stopped drinking water since today. Earlier, on the first day of protest, August 29, 2025, at Azad Maidan, he announced an indefinite hunger strike until his demands for a 10% reservation of Mahathas under the Other Backwards Class (OBC) category are met.