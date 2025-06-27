Amit Shah hails India's bid win to host 2029 World Police and Fire Games as global recognition of Modi-era sports infrastructure

New Delhi [India], June 27 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday expressed pride over India being designated the host country for the 2029 World Police and Fire Games (WPFG), calling it a "global recognition of our sprawling sports infrastructure" developed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to X, Shah wrote, "It is a moment of great pride for every citizen, as Bharat has been designated as the host country for the prestigious 2029 World Police and Fire Games. Bharat winning the prestigious bid to host the event is a global recognition of our sprawling sports infrastructure built under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. Ahmedabad being selected as the venue of the event that brings together police, fire, and disaster services to compete in more than 50 sports is a testament to the city's rising stature as a sporting destination."

It is a moment of great pride for every citizen, as Bharat has been designated as the host country for the prestigious 2029 World Police and Fire Games. Bharat winning the prestigious bid to host the event is a global recognition of our sprawling sports infrastructure built under…— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 27, 2025

His remarks came a day after Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced that Gujarat had secured the hosting bid for the prestigious international event. CM Patel called the development a "big step" toward making Ahmedabad "the sporting capital of India."

"Proud moment for Gujarat! India has won the bid to host the 2029 World Police & Fire Games (WPFG) in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar & Ekta Nagar, following a comprehensive bid presentation to the WPFG Federation in Birmingham, USA. This global victory reflects the visionary leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi and Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah, and is a big step towards making Ahmedabad the sporting capital of India!" the Gujarat CM had posted on X.

According to the official WPFG website, it is an Olympic-style competition for athletes representing law enforcement, firefighters, and officers from corrections, probation, border protection, immigration, and customs offices worldwide. Held biennially, the programme features over 60 sports as official games.

The game is governed by the California Police Athletic Federation (CPAF), the Host City, & the WPFG Board of Directors.

The first-ever edition of the competition was held back in 1985 in San Jose, California.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor