Asian Games: Anant Jeet secures silver medal in men's skeet shooting 

Hangzhou [China], September 27 : Shooter Anant Jeet Singh added another medal to India's tally at the Asian Games, securing a silver medal in the men's skeet individual final on Wednesday.

He got 58 points. The gold medal was bagged by Kuwait's Abdullah Alrashidi, who scored 60 points to level with the world record held by India's Angad Vir Singh. Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiya got the bronze with 46 points.

"SILVER IN SKEET MEN Shooter and #KheloIndiaAthlete Anantjeet adds another SILVER medal in India's medal haul This is the st time ever in the history of the Asian Games that India has won a silver in this event. Our shooters' combined excellence is making India shine brighter than ever. Kudos! #Cheer4India #JeetegaBharat #Hallabol #BharatAtAG22," tweeted Sports Authority of India (SAI) Media.

https://twitter.com/Media_SAI/status/1706949252034048392

This is India's 12th medal in shooting at the Hangzhou meet, better than their previous best shooting medal tally of nine in 2018 Asian Games.

Pistol Shooter Esha Singh secured a silver medal for India in the 25 m women's pistol final.

With a total of 34 points, she secured a silver medal. The gold medal went to China's Rui Liu who had 38 points. The bronze medal was bagged by South Korea's Jiin Yaang, who had 29 points.

Olympian Manu Bhaker had a disappointing outing with just 21 points, which earned her the fifth position. Manu Bhaker's poor performance in the final was largely due to a pistol malfunction.

Earlier, the men's skeet team of Angad Vir Singh, Gurjoat Singh and Anand Jeet Singh bagged a bronze medal on Wednesday.

With 355 points, India secured the bronze medal. The gold medal went to China with 362 points and Qatar secured the silver medal with 359 points.

India's Sift Kaur Samra bagged a gold while Ashi Chouksey got a bronze medal in the women's 50 m rifle 3P individual final at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday, giving the country a double podium finish.

With a score of 469.6 points, Sift not only topped the charts to secure a gold, but also broke the world record, Asian record and the Asian Games record. The world record was held by Great Britain, the Asian record was held by China and the Asian Games record was previously held by Mongolia. The silver medal went to Qiongyue Zhang of China with 462.3 points and the bronze went to Ashi with 451.9 points.

Earlier today, the Indian shooting trio of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan continued the country's dominating run at shooting as they captured a Gold medal in the women's 25 m pistol team event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday. India got a total of 1759 points, enough to clinch the gold. The silver medal was secured by China with 1756 points. South Korea got the bronze medal with a total of 1742 points.

Also, Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Samara secured a silver medal for India in the women's 50 m rifle 3P team shooting event on Wednesday. With a score of 1754 points, India secured a silver medal at the event, falling just 19 points short of a gold medal.

India has 22 medals so far at the ongoing Hangzhou meet - five golds, seven silvers and ten bronze medals.

