Australian Open: Azarenka, Alcaraz sail to fourth round

Melbourne, Jan 19 Victoria Azarenka showcased her prowess with a stellar performance, securing her place in the fourth round. The 34-year-old two-time AO champion triumphed over the 11th seed Jelena Ostapenko with a commanding 6-1, 7-5 upset at Margaret Court Arena.

Azarenka's resilience shone through as she fired 11 aces, including crucial moments where she saved break points, serving for the match. Notably, the Belarusian limited her unforced errors to 17, a key factor in her victory, as opposed to her opponent's 30.

The 18th seed's comeback from a 2-5 deficit in the second set highlighted her determination, securing the win in just 1 hour and 23 minutes. This victory extended Azarenka's unbeaten record against Ostapenko to 4-0, setting the stage for an intriguing journey in the tournament. Azarenka's next challenge comes in the form of qualifier Dayana Yastremska, who made waves by upsetting 27th seed Emma Navarro to reach the round of 16 for the first time in her burgeoning career.

Meanwhile, in the men's draw, 20-year-old sensation Carlos Alcaraz made history at Rod Laver Arena. Facing a younger opponent for the first time in 294 matches, Alcaraz delivered a spectacular performance against teenage wildcard Jerry Shang, who unfortunately had to withdraw 66 minutes into their showdown due to a right leg injury.

Alcaraz's victory not only marked his first appearance in the Australian Open second week but also secured his place in the record books.

Despite missing AO 2023 due to injury, he now holds the distinction of being the youngest player in the open era to advance to the fourth round in seven consecutive Grand Slam appearances, surpassing the legendary Bjorn Borg's record.

Next up for Alcaraz is a clash with the 60th-ranked Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, who himself saved match points in a thrilling upset over 14th-seeded American Tommy Paul.

