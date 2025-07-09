Carlo Ancelotti's son Davide named Botafogo manager

Rio de Janeiro, July 9 Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti's son Davide has been appointed manager of Botafogo, the Brazilian Serie A club said. The 35-year-old agreed to a contract that runs until December 2026.

"The hiring of Davide Ancelotti represents another strategic step in strengthening our sports project, based on innovation, ambition and international prominence," the statement read.

"Two assistants will also arrive with the coach: Spaniard Luis Tevenet and Briton Andrew Mangan. In addition to them, Italian physical trainer Luca Guerra will also join the team," it added.

It will be Ancelotti's first job as a manager in his own right. Until now, he has served as an assistant to his father at Napoli, Everton, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and currently with the Brazil national team - a position he is expected to retain.

Botafogo, which won last year's Brazilian Serie A and Copa Libertadores titles, sacked previous manager Renato Paiva last week after its FIFA Club World Cup exit.

The Rio de Janeiro side is currently eighth in Brazil's 20-team top flight and will meet Ecuador's LDU Quito in the Copa Libertadores round of 16 in August.

Botafogo had sacked manager Renato Paiva after the Brazilian side's elimination from the FIFA Club World Cup. The announcement followed Botafogo's 1-0 extra-time loss to Brazilian rivals Palmeiras in their Club World Cup last 16 clash in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Botafogo grabbed the spotlight at the Club World Cup when it beat UEFA Champions League winner Paris St Germain 1-0 in the group stage, having earlier defeated Seattle Sounders, and it advanced as Group B runners-up despite a 1-0 defeat by Atletico Madrid.

Paiva guided Botafogo to 12 wins, three draws and eight losses across all competitions after replacing compatriot Artur Jorge in February.

