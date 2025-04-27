CAS puts stay on Churchill Brothers’ I-League medal ceremony after Inter Kashi’s appeal

New Delhi, April 27 The drama of the 2024-25 I-League season still continues after the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has stayed the decision of AIFF Appeals Committee and ordered the All India Football Federation (AIFF) not to declare the winner of the I-League or organise a medal ceremony until the present arbitration is concluded.

The Churchill Brothers were crowned champions of I-League 2024-25 after being labelled the provisional winners, following the conclusion of the campaign, by the Appeals Committee of the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) on April 19. Inter Kashi later said that they will be appealing to CAS.

“Inter Kashi welcomes the Order on its Request for Provisional Measures issued by the Deputy President of the Appeals Arbitration Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport in the Case filed by Inter Kashi at the CAS with case number CAS 2025/A/11374.

“Through this Order, CAS has stayed the order issued by the Appeal Committee of All India Football Federation rendered on April 18 and has further ordered the All India Football Federation not to declare the winner of the I-League 2024/2025 or organise a medal ceremony for the I-League 2024-25 until the present arbitration has been concluded.

“Inter Kashi eagerly awaits a truly free and fair hearing of the matter at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, and maintains that the case involves a simple interpretation of rules and regulations based on some undisputed facts,” read the statement by Inter Kashi.

Inter Kashi had finished on 39 points from their 22 matches, one behind provisional table toppers Churchill Brothers FC Goa, who drew Real Kashmir 1-1 in their last match of the season and were banking on receiving three points for clinching the title.

The incident took place in Match 45 of the league, where Namdhari FC defeated Inter Kashi 2-0. Kashi were awarded three points by the AIFF disciplinary committee after Namdhari were found to have fielded an ineligible player during their encounter.

