Chennai Grand Masters returns featuring Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi among top contenders

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 23 : With its biggest field and prize pool yet, the Chennai Grand Masters, India's most prestigious classical chess tournament, returns for the third edition from August 6 to 15 at the Hyatt Regency Chennai. Featuring 20 players across the Masters and Challengers categories, the 2025 edition marks a new high for the tournament with a Rs 1 crore prize pool as competitors chase FIDE Circuit points vital for qualifying for the 2026 Candidates Tournament.

Organised by MGD1, the tournament will be split into two categories: Masters and Challengers. The Masters field boasts global stars and Olympiad champions, including Anish Giri, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, Nihal Sarin, Jorden Van Foreest, Liang Awonder, Vincent Keymer, Ray Robson, Vladimir Fedoseev, and Pranav V, who steps up after winning the Challengers in 2024, as per a press release from Chennai Grand Masters.

Fans can expect an elevated experience this year, with access to exclusive merchandise, interactive fan zones, and the chance to watch some of the world's best players up close. The venue is divided into two zones: the commentary hall, featuring general and VIP seating, a live commentary stage, and fan activities; and the playing hall, where an audience stand allows spectators to see the players in action. All spectators will also enjoy live expert commentary to deepen their understanding of the games.

"The Chennai Grand Masters has quickly established itself as one of the world's most significant classical tournaments. It brings together a field of extraordinary depth, where India's brightest talents battle established global stars. With FIDE Circuit points and Candidates qualification on the line, this year's edition is not just a test of skill, but it's a pivotal event in the world chess calendar. Our goal is to make Chennai a permanent fixture for elite chess and a place where future champions are forged," said GM Srinath Narayanan, VP of MGD1 as quoted by a press release.

The Challengers category, introduced last year, returns as a proving ground for India's brightest emerging players. It features Karthikeyan Murali, Leon Mendonca, Vaishali R, Harika Dronavalli, Abhimanyu Puranik, Aryan Chopra, Adhiban Baskaran, Iniyan P, Diptayan Ghosh, and Pranesh M.

The Masters champion will take home Rs 25 Lakhs, with Rs 15 Lakhs and ₹10 Lakhs for second and third place, respectively, while the Challengers' winner will receive Rs 7 Lakhs and a guaranteed place in the 2026 Masters. The tournament also carries FIDE Circuit points, with the winner earning 24.5 points towards the 2026 Candidates qualification. In the case of joint winners, each will receive 22.3 points, while second and third place will earn 17.8 and 15.6 points, respectively.

"Playing such a high-stakes tournament at home is always special. As the top-rated player here, I know the expectations are high, but the field this year is extremely competitive, and every game will demand my absolute best. Events like the Chennai Grand Masters are vital, not just for players chasing global goals, but also for building a stronger chess culture and inspiring the next generation of Indian talent," said GM Arjun Erigaisi.

The 2025 edition promises to deliver a world-class experience for both players and spectatorswith live streaming also available on popular chess YouTube channelsreinforcing Chennai's reputation as the chess capital of India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor