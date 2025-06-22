Club WC: Carboni bags stoppage time winner as Inter seal Urawa Reds' exit

Seattle, June 22 Urawa Red Diamonds were dumped out of the FIFA Club World Cup by Italian giants FC Internazionale Milano after a pair of late goals helped Nerazzurri stage a late comeback to beat Urawa Red 2-1 on Sunday (IST).

Ryoma Watanabe’s early strike looked like it was going to be enough to send shockwaves through the tournament but was captain Lautaro Martinez who rode to Inter's rescue with a stunning bicycle kick before substitute Valentin Carboni won it in stoppage time.

Despite a bright start, Inter fell behind in the twelfth minute to a goal from Watanabe. Chivu’s men dominated possession throughout a difficult first half but failed to create clear-cut chances.

The second half saw a noticeable shift in intensity. Inter poured forward, piling pressure on Urawa Red Diamonds. At a wet and windy Lumen Field in Seattle, the Japanese side’s resistance finally broke.

A stunning overhead kick from Lautaro Martínez brought Inter level, after which Chivu’s side pushed relentlessly for a winner. Urawa failed to adequately clear a Bastoni cross, Sucic’s effort was blocked, and Valentin Carboni pounced on the loose ball before firing into the bottom corner with his right foot.

Earlier, Borussia Dortmund survived a late scare to secure a thrilling 4-3 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns in their Group F encounter at TQL Stadium.

The South African side, entering the match as group leader after a narrow 1-0 win against Ulsan HD, started brightly. Former Dortmund player Tashreeq Matthews tested goalkeeper Gregor Kobel early on.

Sundowns' pressure paid off in the 11th minute when Matthews' incisive through ball sent Lucas Ribeiro one-on-one and slotted past Kobel into the bottom right corner, reports Xinhua.

Dortmund levelled the score just five minutes later as Felix Nmecha capitalised on a disastrous error by Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, intercepting his wayward pass and netting home the equaliser.

Dortmund then seized control as Serhou Guirassy powered in a close-range header from Julian Brandt's pinpoint cross in the 34th minute to put his side ahead. Jobe Bellingham, the summer signing from EFL Championship side Sunderland, marked his first goal for the club just before halftime, controlling a rebound with his chest before volleying home.

Khuliso Mudau's own goal extended the Dortmund lead to 4-1 in the 59th minute, before Mamelodi Sundowns pulled one back just four minutes later with a goal from Iqraam Rayners, sparking hope for the South Africans.

Substitute Lebo Mothiba then set up a tense finale, making it 4-3 with a well-taken goal. Despite sustained late pressure from Sundowns, Dortmund held firm to claim the vital three points.

