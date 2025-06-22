"Delhi is ready to host the 2036 Olympics": CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi [India] June 22 : In a vibrant celebration of athleticism, unity, and the Olympic spirit, a Special Olympic Day Run was organised in Delhi as part of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) global campaign 'Let's Move'. The event drew participation from thousands of Delhiites, turning the capital into a lively hub of sporting enthusiasm.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who attended the event, expressed her pride in the participation and her vision for India's future in sports.

"I'm very happy that thousands of people from Delhi participated in this organised Olympic run," she said.

"Under PM Modi's leadership, the country is constantly moving towards better sportspeople, better infrastructure and better facilities. Delhi is ready to host the 2036 Olympics. We want to get the privilege to host the Olympics. We will develop good infrastructure, and many sportspeople from every village, from every state, are getting good facilities from the central government," she said.

The Olympic Day Run was conducted under the chairmanship of Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha, adding to the significance of the event.

PT Usha, a prominent figure in promoting the Olympic movement in India, spoke about the day's importance, stating, "Today, we celebrate the Olympic movement everywhere in our country," she stated.

"Not only to celebrate the modern Olympic movement but also for the excellence, unity, and perseverance the Olympic movement gives," she added.

Earlier on June 20, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with Vanathi Srinivasan, MLA and Chief Patron of PCI, actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, and Delhi Minister Ashish Sood, attended the launch of the World Para Athletics Championships.

The logo and mascot for the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships were unveiled during the event, marking the beginning of the '100 Days to Go' countdown. The event was hosted by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

A PCI release said that the newly revealed mascot, Viraaj, is a spirited young elephant with a blade prosthesis. It is a tribute to strength, optimism, and resilience. The logo captures India's rich heritage, the spirit of para-athletics, and the vibrancy of New Delhi as the host city.

The Delhi Chief Minister said that the national capital is honoured to host a global event celebrating courage, ability, and human potential.

"The logo and mascot beautifully reflect the soul of India and the power of para sport. We will ensure that New Delhi 2025 becomes a landmark for inclusivity and excellence," she said.

