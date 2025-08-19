"Everyone is fully fit and training with commitment": Vijay Malik Telugu Titans' PKL 2025 preparation

New Delhi [India], August 19 : Ahead of the 12th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Telugu Titans captain Vijay Malik on Tuesday spoke about the team's preparation and strong camaraderie as they gear up for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

The PKL 2025 season is set to begin on August 29, with matches scheduled across four cities, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, Chennai, and Delhi, offering fans an action-packed kabaddi experience.

The tournament opens with a blockbuster weekend in Vizag at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, on Friday, with Telugu Titans facing Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls locking horns with Puneri Paltan in the second clash of the day.

Speaking during the PKL season 12 Media Day, Vijay Malik told JioHotstar, "Our team is like a family. There's no hierarchy; we treat each other like brothers. Our coach is like a parent, guiding us with care and discipline. On the mat, that bond shows in our coordination. Everyone is fully fit, motivated, and training with commitment. That's why I feel we are stronger than many teams this season."

Telugu Titans head coach Krishan Kumar also expressed confidence in the squad's preparations and fitness ahead of the season.

"With full confidence, I can say that our team is very strong, and you will see this in the coming season. We are fully prepared for PKL Season 12. All the small mistakes we made last year have been corrected, and this time we will try to deliver our best performance," the coach said.

"I am sure our fans will be very happy with what they are going to witness this season. I strongly believe this season will be a very good one for us, and the team is ready to give an excellent performance. The preparation has been very good. All our players are fit, with no injuries, and we are also psychologically strong. From every angle, the team is in great shape, with no issues of any kind. In the coming matches, you will see the results of this preparation," he added.

